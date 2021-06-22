OSC Takes Action Against Crypto Trading Platform Bybit By CoinQuora



OSC Takes Action Against Crypto Trading Platform Bybit



Canadian Securities Regulators targeted Bybit on a non-compliance trading platform.

Bybit is the second-largest crypto trading platform operating unregistered in Ontario.

OSC has taken similar actions against KuCoin.

Moreover, the allegations were incited against the platform by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC). Also, it includes operating an unregistered crypto asset trading platform, together attracting Canadian clients to trade in asset products that are indeed securities and derivatives.

