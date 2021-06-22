Opposition poses constitutional challenge to El Salvador’s Bitcoin law By Cointelegraph

Opposition poses constitutional challenge to El Salvador’s Bitcoin law
El Salvador’s grand plans to promote adoption could be turned on their head if President Bukele’s Bitcoin law is proven to be unconstitutional in the country’s courts.
A group of citizens joining forces with political party, Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), has filed a lawsuit claiming President Bukele’s Bitcoin adoption program is unconstitutional.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.