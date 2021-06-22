Opposition poses constitutional challenge to El Salvador’s Bitcoin law By Cointelegraph

El Salvador’s grand plans to promote adoption could be turned on their head if President Bukele’s Bitcoin law is proven to be unconstitutional in the country’s courts.

A group of citizens joining forces with political party, Farabundo Martí National Liberation Front (FMLN), has filed a lawsuit claiming President Bukele’s Bitcoin adoption program is unconstitutional.