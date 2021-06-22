Offers 7.5% APY Interest on Crypto and USD Holdings By DailyCoin



CoinZoom Launches CoinZoom Earn: Offers 7.5% APY Interest on Crypto and USD Holdings



Salt Lake City UT, June 22, 2021 – CoinZoom, a U.S. based cryptocurrency exchange and leading fintech company, today announced the launch of CoinZoom Earn, an investment tool allowing users to earn up to 7.5% interest on over 40 cryptocurrencies and USD holdings. The CoinZoom platform provides a secure one stop shop for users to buy, sell, trade, spend, send and now earn interest on crypto.

“We are striving to be more than just a crypto exchange for our customers,” said CoinZoom CEO, Todd Crosland. “We provide a platform that allows customers to invest, spend, send and now earn interest on all of their digital assets as well as USD, making it seamless to utilize CoinZoom for all of their banking needs.”

Customers can transfer current holdings to their Earn wallet on the platform or purchase crypto to hold in their Earn wallet instantly. They can also redeem their earned interest and re-invest it in their trade wallet or spend it with the CoinZoom Visa (NYSE:) debit card, and earn 1-5% back in crypto, with every purchase. Plus, CoinZoom VIP customers can earn up to an additional 20% in bonus interest in ZOOM.

CoinZoom Earn will be available to all CoinZoom customers within the next month. There are no fees to transfer crypto balances to CoinZoom Earn. Interest is accrued daily, compounded monthly, and will be paid out on the seventh day of every month.

“Through our platform, users can do so much more than just invest in crypto,” said Crosland. “We’ve created an opportunity to spend crypto at 53 million merchants worldwide, send crypto overseas to friends and family for free, and now earn interest on their crypto holdings. With CoinZoom, users are getting the full crypto experience on a secure and compliant exchange.”

About CoinZoom

CoinZoom, with customers in 192 countries, is the next generation digital asset exchange that uses the team’s vast experience in providing superb trade quality, customer-focused tools, and technology that help customers become successful traders.

CoinZoom offers services in buying, selling, and spending , , and over 28 top digital currencies. CoinZoom’s premier product is its CoinZoom Visa card, which allows customers the ability to instantly convert crypto to fiat and spend it at over 53M merchants globally. CoinZoom also offers global customers a premier Peer-to-Peer payments system called ZoomMe.

CoinZoom customers can send fiat and crypto anywhere in the world, instantly for free. The team’s decades of experience in financial technology security are equally important in safeguarding customer funds and customers’ digital currency positions.

CoinZoom is a U.S. registered Money Services Business with FinCen in all 50 states and territories. CoinZoom is also a U.S. registered Money Transmitter, available for trading in 48 states. CoinZoom also has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland.

CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC and CoinZoom Europe Limited, is registered in Ireland.

