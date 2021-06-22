Norwegian FSA sees urgent need for crypto investor protection By Cointelegraph

Norwegian FSA sees urgent need for crypto investor protection
Amid ‘s (BTC) drop to six-month lows below $30,000 on Tuesday, a Norwegian financial regulator warned investors that the cryptocurrency industry is largely unregulated in the country.
The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, or Finanstilsynet, published June 22 a statement on consumer protection of crypto investors, emphasizing that the authority currently does not supervise local crypto companies in terms of anything but money laundering:
