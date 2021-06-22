Netflix Sell Rating Reiterated at Benchmark; Shares Shrug By Investing.com







By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Netflix (NASDAQ:) got a reconfirmed sell from Benchmark. Investors didn’t seem to care as shares rose anyway, by more than 1%.

The firm reiterated its sell rating saying its deal to produce content for Steven Spielberg is “less significant” than investors believe, CNBC reported. Benchmark maintained its $448 price target on the company.

“We believe that the market is starting to reprice Netflix as more of a media company than a category-killer tech company, with the shares off (7.4%) ytd versus a 9.0% positive return for the ,” Benchmark wrote in a note.

Netflix had a huge 2020, with most of the world hunkering down at home, hiding from Covid-19. Now that we’ve plundered through most of the series that interest us and vaccinations are allowing for reopenings — in the U.S., anyway — Netflix may stand to lose.

That said, Netflix reported its for the period ended in March, with sales consistently increasing.

Benchmark’s is one of three sell ratings on Netflix, which has 26 buys and five holds, according to data compiled by Investing.com.