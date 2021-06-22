Netflix Sell Rating Reiterated at Benchmark; Shares Shrug By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1


By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com —  Netflix (NASDAQ:) got a reconfirmed sell from Benchmark. Investors didn’t seem to care as shares rose anyway, by more than 1%.

The firm reiterated its sell rating saying its deal to produce content for Steven Spielberg is “less significant” than investors believe, CNBC reported. Benchmark maintained its $448 price target on the company.

“We believe that the market is starting to reprice Netflix as more of a media company than a category-killer tech company, with the shares off (7.4%) ytd versus a 9.0% positive return for the ,” Benchmark wrote in a note. 

Netflix had a huge 2020, with most of the world hunkering down at home, hiding from Covid-19. Now that we’ve plundered through most of the series that interest us and vaccinations are allowing for reopenings — in the U.S., anyway — Netflix may stand to lose. 

That said, Netflix reported its for the period ended in March, with sales consistently increasing.

Benchmark’s is one of three sell ratings on Netflix, which has 26 buys and five holds, according to data compiled by Investing.com.

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR