Nathalie Emmanuel Shares Her Body Image Journey

“I had to change how I interacted with exercise.”
Now she can add “July/August Women’s Health cover star” to her list of accomplishments.
“You know how on Facebook it shows you a memory of yourself from six years ago or four years ago? A picture came up on my phone, and I went, ‘I look so great!,'” she said. “But I also remember that at the time [of that photo], I thought I was overweight and needed to do all these unhealthy things.”
“We just beat ourselves up constantly, and we’re never perfect enough,” she continued. “I had to change how I interacted with exercise and decide what I wanted to get from it.”
Her mindful approach to working out means focusing less on her size and more on what she wants to accomplish.
She also does yoga, something she got into when she was 18. “My mental health was deteriorating, and I took my first class in reaction to it.” It stuck!
“What I love about yoga is there’s no pressure to be the best at it. Even if you just lie on your mat for the hour and breathe with intention, you’re doing yoga,” she explained.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!