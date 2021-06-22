Musk Metals Outlines Upcoming Exploration on Its Portfolio of Highly Prospetive Lithium Projects

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Musk Metals Corp. (“Musk Metals” or the “Company”) (CSE: MUSK) (OTC: EMSKF) (FSE: 1I30) is pleased to announce multiple upcoming 2021 work programs on its highly prospective portfolio of 100% owned Lithium projects throughout world class mining camps in Canada.

Elon Lithium Project, Abitibi Quebec

Musk Metals’ 100% owned Elon Lithium project spans over 245 hectares in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships of Quebec, strategically located approximately 600 meters northeast of the Lithium Amérique du Nord (“North American”) project (formerly Mine Québec Lithium), which produced over 907,000 tonnes of material, at 1.40% Li2O from 1955 to 1965 (Boily et al, 1989). The Elon lithium property has excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally with active lithium exploration and mining projects in the vicinity.

There are several historical and currently active lithium and molybdenum prospects/mines located approximately 3 km to 20 km from the property such as:

Lithium Amérique du Nord (now closed mine Quebec Lithium, which was formerly owned by RB Energy 600m to the south)

Authier Lithium (owned by Sayona Mining of Australia located 30 km west)

Valor Lithium, Duval Lithium, Lacorne Lithium, International Lithium, Vallee Lithium, and Moly Hill.

Musk Metals has started a two-phase exploration work program includes data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1 followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2. The Company has recently completed a high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey conducted by Prospectair Geosurveys Inc. that identified magnetic anomalies in preliminary data.

“Elon” Claim Map and Adjacent Properties

The survey consisted of traverse lines oriented N015 to properly map the dominant magnetic/geological strike, and with a 50m line spacing. Control lines were flown perpendicular to traverse lines and at a 500 m line spacing with a total survey distance of 205 l-km. The closely spaced flight lines and low flying high resolution magnetic survey comissioned by Musk Metals will vector future exploration efforts to those areas of high merit. Musk Metals is planning a two-phase exploration work program include the following: data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1 followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2.

The Elon Property appear to contain the three favorable geological features for rare metal pegmatites, such as the presence of concordant stacked sills; the presence of a compressed, near vertical, syntectonic mobile zone that is the host of pegmatite intrusion; and dominantly mafic volcanics lithologies as host rocks, often with intercalated metasediments and gabbroic rocks (Pearse & al., 2016).

The circular shaped low magnetic anomaly in the central part of the Property might be associated to a felsic/intermediate intrusion (Figure 1) and could the original source of the mineralized fluids in the area. Magnetic high structures could be associated with mafic and ultramafic horizon, which appear to fit with observation by the MERN and is consistent with historic geological observations in the area. Interpreted magnetic lineaments west and south of the interpreted intrusion could be the manifestation of regional faults. These faults could have been used for the fluids to migrate from the intrusion to a flexing competent host rock (the mafic unit) to be trapped and accumulate.

The interpreted intrusion, the interpreted magnetic structures and the interpreted mafic units are good targets for a Phase 1 exploration campaigns.

Interpretation of Elon Magnetic Survey Results

Pakeagama Lithium Project, NW Ontario

Musk Metals’ 100% owned Pakeagama Lithium project spans 1,490 hectares and is located in the heart of the “Electric Avenue” pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario and contiguous to Frontier Lithium’s (“FL”: TSX.V) claim group and only 3km south of the “PAK” and “SPARK” lithium deposits.

Neighboring Frontier Lithium recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment that outlines life of project revenue of $8.52 billion over 26-year total project life, and a chemical plant producing 23,174 tonnes of battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LiOH-H2O) per year. The area hosts excellent infrastructure support with road network, railway, electricity, water, and trained manpower available locally.

Musk Metals is planning a two-phase exploration work program includes data compilation, geological mapping, trenching and sampling in Phase 1 followed by diamond drilling and metallurgical testing in Phase 2. Phase 1 program is now being planned to commence summer 2021.

Musk “Pakeagama” claims proximity to the PAK and Spark lithium deposits of Frontier Lithium

Musk Metals CEO and Director, Nader Vatanchi states,

“Musk Metals is planning 2021 work programs on both of our highly prospective lithium projects situated in active lithium camps with lithium deposits in close proximity.

An in-depth interpretation of the recently completed high-resolution heliborne magnetic survey at Elon, is now underway to follow up on the multiple magnetic anomalies identified in the in preliminary data. This interpretation will focus on three favorable geological features for rare metal pegmatites and assist in identifying high priority drill targets.

Field crews are being retained for initial exploration on our Pakeagama lithium property situated next to one of North America’s highest-grade, large tonnage hard-rock lithium resources in Ontario’s Electric Avenue, contiguous to and only 3km south of the “PAK” and “SPARK” lithium deposits.

We anticipate an active 2021 exploration season on our lithium and our gold properties as we continue to progress forward in some of Canada’s premier mining camps.”

Qualified Person

Steven Lauzier, P.Geo OGQ a qualified person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the geological information provided in this news release.

About Musk Metals Corp.

Musk Metals is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. The growing portfolio of mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Electric Avenue” pegmatite field of northwestern Ontario, the “Abitibi Lithium Camp” of southwestern Quebec, the “Golden Triangle” district of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

