Most Asian currencies weaken, Korean won leads losses

The following table shows rates for

Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0202 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 110.820 110.64 -0.16

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3448 -0.07

Taiwan dlr 28.005 27.962 -0.15

Korean won 1136.800 1131.9 -0.43

Baht 31.760 31.74 -0.06

Peso 48.795 48.7 -0.19

Rupiah 14400.000 14400 +0.00

Rupee 74.365 74.365 +0.00

Ringgit 4.164 4.1595 -0.11

Yuan 6.481 6.481 -0.00

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 110.820 103.24 -6.84

Sing dlr 1.346 1.3209 -1.85

Taiwan dlr 28.005 28.483 +1.71

Korean won 1136.800 1086.20 -4.45

Baht 31.760 29.96 -5.67

Peso 48.795 48.01 -1.61

Rupiah 14400.000 14040 -2.50

Rupee 74.365 73.07 -1.75

Ringgit 4.164 4.0200 -3.46

Yuan 6.481 6.5283 +0.73

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)