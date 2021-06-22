MicroStrategy stock tanks with Bitcoin as S&P 500, Nasdaq rally By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy stock tanks with Bitcoin as S&P 500, Nasdaq rally
Shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) plunged anew on Tuesday, extending an early week slump on the back of a highly volatile cryptocurrency market that saw (BTC) briefly pierce below $30,000.
MSTR touched an intraday low of $513.02 through the early morning session, capping off a 12% decline. Shares of the business intelligence firm collapsed 16.7% on Monday, erasing much of last week’s rally.
