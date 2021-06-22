Manifest cancelled: Netflix ‘turns down’ chance to save cult NBC show

Manifest fans have been hoping the newly cancelled show would find a new home at Netflix.

Last week, it was announced that NBC had axed the mystery series despite the fact it’s built up a dedicated fanbase over three seasons.

The news coincided with the show’s arrival on Netflix, where it has topped the charts in the US for the past week.

However Deadline reports that this was not enough to save the show: the streaming service is said to have passed on the opportunity to resurrect it.

This means that fans won’t get to see the final three planned seasons.

Creator Jeff Rake, who previously said he was “devastated” by the news, but reassured fans that he’s “hopeful” the series will find “a new home”, responded to the reports on Twitter, writing: “Manifest Gratitude, Final Edition Thank YOU, our fans.

“You became the Manifesters at Comic-Con 2018. Ever since, you’ve watched religiously, parsed every word, cried a lot, laughed a little, puzzle-solved, and never, ever, wavered in your support. I’ll never forget it.”

‘Manifest’ showrunner thanked fans of cancelled drama (Twitter)

Naturally, the news has been met with fan outcry, especially concerning the lack of resolution to many open plot points.

One viewer wrote: “I’m emotionally and mentally invested in this show.”

Another asked: “Why in the world are they just going to cancel and leave us fans with a cliffhanger?”

Following its debut in 2018, Manifest received strong comparisons to Lost.

The show is available to watch in the UK on Now.