MakerDAO slashes stability fees as stablecoin demand wanes By Cointelegraph

MakerDAO slashes stability fees as stablecoin demand wanes
Decentralized finance lending and stablecoin protocol MakerDAO has adjusted stability fees across a wide range of crypto assets used as collateral on the platform.
The move comes as the demand for DAI and other stablecoins has cooled amid the recent crypto market retracement, with Maker hoping to drive up demand for DAI minting through the reduction in fees.
