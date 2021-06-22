Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $125.585 by 04:10 (08:10 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.11% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $8.544B, or 0.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $119.882 to $132.875 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 28.64%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.002B or 2.37% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $119.8819 to $177.1929 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 70.10% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $32,292.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.26% on the day.

was trading at $1,916.37 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 4.83%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $610.902B or 46.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $225.840B or 17.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.