Kylie Jenner’s House Is Now A Flower Farm And It’s Absurd

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in a Kardashian/Jenner house, Kylie does this.
Kourtney has a “playhouse” that is nicer than 99% of American households:
And Khloe’s house is organized within an inch of her life. Like, this is her medicine closet:
This is her cereal collection:
And here’s her candy drawer:
Kylie’s house currently looks like a farm.
So, Sunday was Father’s Day and while everyone was simply posting pictures of their dads when they were young and hot, Kylie one-upped the game.
For example, here’s what she turned her living room into:
But before I get too far, let’s show the rest of the house.
Step inside and enter the Kylie’s personal flower farm:
Like, she basically turned her house into one of those places people spend $30 to take Instagram pictures in.
The hallways were covered in roses:
Her pool had floating flower instillations:
And besides the sunflower room…
…she also had a rose room.
There were giant orbs of sunflowers:
And last but not least, a couch made of grass:
Because everyone needs a couch made of grass.
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!