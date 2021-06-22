Kylie Jenner’s House Is Now A Flower Farm And It’s Absurd

Just when you thought you’d seen it all in a Kardashian/Jenner house, Kylie does this.

Kourtney has a “playhouse” that is nicer than 99% of American households:

And Khloe’s house is organized within an inch of her life. Like, this is her medicine closet:

This is her cereal collection:

And here’s her candy drawer:

Kylie’s house currently looks like a farm.

So, Sunday was Father’s Day and while everyone was simply posting pictures of their dads when they were young and hot, Kylie one-upped the game.

For example, here’s what she turned her living room into:

But before I get too far, let’s show the rest of the house.

Step inside and enter the Kylie’s personal flower farm:

Like, she basically turned her house into one of those places people spend $30 to take Instagram pictures in.

The hallways were covered in roses:

Her pool had floating flower instillations:

And besides the sunflower room…

…she also had a rose room.

There were giant orbs of sunflowers:

And last but not least, a couch made of grass:

Because everyone needs a couch made of grass.

