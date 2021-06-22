Karen Movie Called A Get Out Knockoff

Let’s take a moment of silence for Jordan Peele’s Twitter notifications.

There is no one quite like Jordan Peele, but that’s not from lack of trying.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage

According to IMDB, Karen is a movie about “A racist, entitled white woman in the South [who] terrorizes her new Black neighbors.”

Taryn Manning will star in the titular role, with appearances from Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke, and Gregory Alan Williams, to name a few.


Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

Jordan doesn’t have any direct connection to the film, but many people are calling it a Get Out knockoff, and that’s just on the tame end of the spectrum…

It seems everyone has their Jordan Peele wig on lately😭
What he was able to do with Get Out was interesting for the time being but we really don’t need “Black folks being terrorized by racist whites” to become a horror sub genre…. https://t.co/6ujqCPxqBx


Twitter: @BlackGirICinema

all of these Jordan Peele recreation attempts assume the core of Get Out was “haha white people scary” and try to recycle that over and over. They miss the nuanced message about liberal performative activism, about the obsession with black culture. 1/2 https://t.co/x7IrRZ9c1I


Twitter: @notself_

Get Out was a satirical horror movie that gained critical acclaim and started conversations about race and power dynamics.

The film won Jordan the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and although studios keep trying, no one’s come close to doing what Jordan did with that film.


Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP via Getty Images

When will Hollywood learn to that you can’t steal genius.

