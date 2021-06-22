Karen Movie Called A Get Out Knockoff

Let’s take a moment of silence for Jordan Peele’s Twitter notifications.
According to IMDB, Karen is a movie about “A racist, entitled white woman in the South [who] terrorizes her new Black neighbors.”
Taryn Manning will star in the titular role, with appearances from Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke, and Gregory Alan Williams, to name a few.
Jordan doesn’t have any direct connection to the film, but many people are calling it a Get Out knockoff, and that’s just on the tame end of the spectrum…
Get Out was a satirical horror movie that gained critical acclaim and started conversations about race and power dynamics.
The film won Jordan the 2018 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, and although studios keep trying, no one’s come close to doing what Jordan did with that film.
When will Hollywood learn to that you can’t steal genius.
