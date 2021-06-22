Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 3.12% By Investing.com



Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 3.12%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the gained 3.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nippon Yusen K.K (T:), which rose 10.31% or 530.0 points to trade at 5670.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) added 10.19% or 490.0 points to end at 5300.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was up 10.16% or 355.0 points to 3850.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 0.19% or 10.0 points to trade at 5340.0 at the close. SUMCO Corp. (T:) added 0.65% or 17.0 points to end at 2632.0 and Rakuten Inc (T:) was up 0.80% or 10.0 points to 1257.0.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 3281 to 337 and 128 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nippon Yusen K.K (T:) rose to 5-year highs; up 10.31% or 530.0 to 5670.0. Shares in Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 10.19% or 490.0 to 5300.0. Shares in Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) rose to 5-year highs; gaining 10.16% or 355.0 to 3850.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.40.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.29% or 0.21 to $72.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.08% or 0.06 to hit $74.84 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.10% or 1.80 to trade at $1781.10 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.10% to 110.42, while EUR/JPY rose 0.05% to 131.48.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 91.968.