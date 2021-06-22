Institutional exchange launches crypto debit card By Cointelegraph

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:) subsidiary Bakkt has introduced a debit card allowing customers to use crypto for retail purchases.

In a Tuesday announcement, Bakkt said it had launched a fully virtual Visa (NYSE:) debit card for both online and in-store spending. Card holders can spend (BTC) from their Bakkt accounts without waiting to convert the cryptocurrency to fiat.