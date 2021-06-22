India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.17% By Investing.com

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.17%, while the index gained 0.03%.

The best performers of the session on the were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (NS:), which rose 5.30% or 365.50 points to trade at 7265.40 at the close. Meanwhile, UPL Ltd (NS:) added 3.92% or 30.30 points to end at 802.50 and Shree Cements Ltd. (NS:) was up 3.59% or 1013.70 points to 29239.05 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Asian Paints Ltd. (NS:), which fell 1.88% or 57.75 points to trade at 3010.80 at the close. Bajaj Finance Ltd (NS:) declined 1.62% or 99.20 points to end at 6016.80 and Nestle India Ltd (NS:) was down 1.20% or 212.60 points to 17436.55.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (BO:) which rose 5.25% to 7263.75, Larsen & Toubro Ltd (BO:) which was up 2.20% to settle at 1499.15 and UltraTech Cement Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.11% to close at 6856.50.

The worst performers were Asian Paints Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.91% to 3010.85 in late trade, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which lost 1.61% to settle at 6017.40 and Nestle India Ltd (BO:) which was down 1.08% to 17451.20 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 1072 to 626 and 38 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1927 rose and 1163 declined, while 113 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was down 2.14% to 14.7375.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.10% or 1.85 to $1784.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.62% or 0.45 to hit $72.67 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.56% or 0.42 to trade at $74.48 a barrel.

USD/INR was up 0.25% to 74.316, while EUR/INR rose 0.07% to 88.3840.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.19% at 92.058.

