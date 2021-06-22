Hedge fund that shorted GameStop closes as $1.13B GME stock offer completes By Cointelegraph

One of the hedge funds badly burned in the infamous GME social media driven short squeeze is closing down, while GameStop (NYSE:) itself has just completed its $1.13 billion equity offering.

According the Financial Times, London-based White Square Capital operated by Florian Kronawitter has closed its main fund and will return capital to investors.

GameStop completes ATM offering