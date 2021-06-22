Harper And Millicent iCarly Reboot Hairstyles

Just look at the Black excellence✨!
Earlier this month, the first three episodes of the highly anticipated iCarly reboot aired on Paramount+, and it’s been the talk of the internet ever since.
While everyone is talking about where Sam is or Carly’s newfound use of ~spicy words~, I wanna talk about something that hasn’t been as widely discussed: Harper and Millicent’s beautiful hairstyles!
I mean, come on! Each and every look was absolutely incredible and deserves a round of applause!
Some fans have noticed just how amazing Millicent and Harper look and even tweeted about how good the hairstyles were.
Franchesca Ramsey, one of the writers on the show, noticed the praise and added, “That’s what happens when your key hairstylist is BLACK.”
Many celebrities have come forward with their frustrating experiences on sets with no Black hairstylists, and it’s opened an important conversation about the importance of diversity in Hollywood — not only on screen, but also behind the scenes.
Kat Graham, who played Bonnie on The Vampire Diaries, recently spoke about how wearing wigs and lace fronts damaged her hair for years. If she didn’t wear a wig, she was forced to straighten her hair.
Monique Coleman, best known for playing Taylor Mckessie in the High School Musical franchise, said that Hollywood has grown in the way it supports the needs of Black actresses, but she also shared some past frustrations. She didn’t only wear headbands on HSM for style, but also because her hair wasn’t being done properly.
These aren’t the first instances where Black actors have spoken about their experiences being on set where there are no Black hairstylists or people who know how to work with Black hair.
So, as a Black woman, it’s super pleasing to see more Black hairstylists on sets and more Black actors having their hair properly done and taken care of. I can’t wait to see more of Harper and Millicent’s STUNNING looks on this season of iCarly!
You can watch iCarly on Paramount+ on Thursdays.
