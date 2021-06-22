GPU Prices Fall in China Amid Rising Crypto Mining Bans By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. GPU Prices Fall in China Amid Rising Crypto Mining Bans
  • Prices for graph cards (GPUs) have fallen in China.
  • GPUs are a popular crypto mining component.
  • China has banned crypto mining in several provinces causing BTC hash rate to fall.

Prices for Nvidia (NASDAQ:) and Asus GPUs in China have fallen significantly in the wake of the recent crypto mining bans.

In recent weeks the Asian nation has clamped down on crypto mining activities. Several top mining provinces have even banned crypto mining. Some of the provinces include Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Yunnan, and Qinghai.

In addition, some crypto mining companies blocked crypto miners with mainland Chinese IP addresses. The companies reported that they made the move to comply with new Chinese government regulations.

With the top mining destinations no longer open for business, bitcoin’s hash rate has fallen. Reports claim that China accounts for about 65% of bitcoin’s hash rate. As such, the recent mining bans have led the top crypto’s hash rate to fall by about 30%….

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR