Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.21% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the gained 0.21%, while the index climbed 0.10%, and the index climbed 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Covestro AG (DE:), which rose 4.59% or 2.440 points to trade at 55.620 at the close. Meanwhile, Merck KGaA (DE:) added 2.52% or 3.87 points to end at 157.40 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.52% or 0.82 points to 54.72 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Bayer AG NA (DE:), which fell 1.63% or 0.85 points to trade at 51.31 at the close. Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) declined 1.12% or 2.54 points to end at 223.66 and Siemens Energy AG (DE:) was down 1.02% or 0.26 points to 25.17.

The top performers on the MDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 6.61% to 146.050, Wacker Chemie O.N. (DE:) which was up 6.09% to settle at 132.82 and Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.49% to close at 18.140.

The worst performers were Fraport AG (DE:) which was down 3.01% to 60.850 in late trade, HelloFresh SE (DE:) which lost 1.52% to settle at 80.32 and Hochtief AG (DE:) which was down 1.52% to 64.90 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Varta AG (DE:) which rose 6.61% to 146.050, Draegerwerk VZO O.N. (DE:) which was up 4.57% to settle at 78.900 and Eckert & Ziegler AG O.N. (DE:) which gained 2.56% to close at 94.050.

The worst performers were Jenoptik AG (DE:) which was down 1.18% to 23.460 in late trade, S&T AG (DE:) which lost 1.07% to settle at 19.44 and LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was down 0.96% to 24.780 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 381 to 306 and 69 ended unchanged.

Shares in Merck KGaA (DE:) rose to all time highs; rising 2.52% or 3.87 to 157.40.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 10.75% to 18.27.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.33% or 5.85 to $1777.05 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.68% or 0.50 to hit $72.62 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.26 to trade at $74.64 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.05% to 1.1908, while EUR/GBP rose 0.08% to 0.8555.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.09% at 91.963.

