General Assembly Pizza Heads to Prince Edward County, Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes for Cottage Season

GA Pizza is determined to meet our pizza people where they are, said Ali Khan Lalani, Chief Executive Officer and Founder : “Many of our pizza people have asked us if our pizza would be available in cottage country this summer. Today, I’m thrilled to announce that not only have we invested in a strong retail presence in key areas—we’ve also opened up our pizza subscription to cottages across these regions. There’s more—we’re very excited to partner with some superb regional locales to bring GA Pizza’s wood-fired pizza experiences to the people!”

From Muskoka marinas, to Ojibway Island in Pointe au Baril— GA Pizza’s premium frozen pies are now available at 15+ retailers across Southern Ontario, including McMaster’s Muskoka Fine Foods (Bracebridge), Mortimer’s Marina (Port Carling), Goldsmith’s Orchard Market (Blue Mountains), and Country Produce Ltd (Orillia). View a full list of GA Pizza’s retail partners at gapizza.com: ‘In-Store ’ — see ‘Around Ontario’ for Southern Ontario listings.

TORONTO — Today, General Assembly Holdings Limited (“GA Pizza” or the “Company”) (TSXV: GA) announced their direct-to-consumer frozen pizza subscription is launching in three Southern Ontario destination markets: Prince Edward County, Muskoka and Kawartha Lakes. The company is also announcing a slew of GA Pizza pop-up tour dates featuring their wood-fired pizza experiences. This follows their successful retail expansion into Southern Ontario through Annex Distribution, GA Pizza’s distributor partner that focuses on connecting local makers and independent retailers in the region.

Article content

GA Pizza Wood-Fired Pizza Experiences: Pop-Up Tour Dates

GA Pizza is firing up their wood-fired pizza oven and cooking made-to-order pizzas at three local venues this summer. Their inaugural “Grab Summer by the Slice” tour features ten dates of weekend pop-ups at Big Head Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Andrews Scenic Acres in Milton, and Prince Edward County’s Closson Chase Vineyards. Tour dates and timing will be posted on instagram.com/ga_pizza.

About GA Pizza

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, we also offer a freezer-to-table consumer packaged goods line, and a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription ( gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service ( give.gapizza.com). Our ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. We’re always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find us at the grocery store or visit gapizza.com.

For more information on GA Pizza’s frozen pizza subscription, visit gapizzaclub.com. Media assets available for download.

