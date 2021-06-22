France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.14% By Investing.com



© Reuters. France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.14%



Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.14%, while the index climbed 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:), which rose 2.01% or 1.58 points to trade at 80.21 at the close. Meanwhile, Air Liquide SA (PA:) added 1.86% or 2.76 points to end at 150.96 and STMicroelectronics NV (PA:) was up 1.26% or 0.38 points to 30.54 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Renault SA (PA:), which fell 2.38% or 0.85 points to trade at 35.05 at the close. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) declined 2.00% or 2.75 points to end at 134.85 and Worldline SA (PA:) was down 1.27% or 1.02 points to 79.34.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Ipsen SA (PA:) which rose 2.22% to 90.26, WFD Unibail Rodamco NV (AS:) which was up 2.01% to settle at 80.21 and Eramet SA (PA:) which gained 1.86% to close at 51.90.

The worst performers were DBV Technologies (PA:) which was down 5.17% to 9.73 in late trade, Gaztransport et Technigaz SA (PA:) which lost 2.86% to settle at 71.25 and Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 2.76% to 20.44 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 297 to 293 and 80 ended unchanged.

Shares in Air Liquide SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.86% or 2.76 to 150.96.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.34% or 6.15 to $1776.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.40% or 0.29 to hit $72.83 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract fell 0.20% or 0.15 to trade at $74.75 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.04% to 1.1910, while EUR/GBP rose 0.09% to 0.8556.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.08% at 91.950.