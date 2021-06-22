Fed’s Powell sticks to transient inflation scenario on Capitol Hill By Reuters



(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday reaffirmed the U.S. central bank’s intent to encourage a “broad and inclusive” recovery of the job market, and not to raise interest rates too quickly based only on the fear of coming inflation.

“We will not raise interest rates preemptively because we fear the possible onset of inflation. We will wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances,” Powell said in a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel.

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: The extended modest gains and was up 0.57% going into the close. The Nasdaq up 0.79%, after setting a record high.

BONDS: The slipped to 1.465%; 2s were at 0.2342%

FOREX: The was off 0.2%

COMMENTS:

MICHAEL BROWN, SENIOR ANALYST AT PAYMENTS FIRM CAXTON, LONDON

“Not really much in there that we haven’t heard before.” “The reference to price pressures which are “larger and may persist longer than expected” suggests Powell is more attune to upside inflation risks than a few months ago.”

“The dollar has crept a little lower, but has been under pressure for much of the day so I’d put that down more to just a continuation of the existing trend.”

“The dollar index is still north of its 200-day moving average, however, so despite 2 days of losses all hope is not lost for dollar bulls.”

CHUCK TOMES, ASSOCIATE PORTFOLIO MANAGER, MANULIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT, BOSTON

“It seemed like it was pretty much a confirmation of the meeting last week.”

“Inflation pressures a little larger than expected on the back of the reopening, but the Fed still feels that a good majority of those pressures won’t be sustained.”

“It will be important to watch how the economic data unfolds going forward to get a gauge of what the could cause the Fed to change their tone a little more.”