Fed’s Daly says could get to taper threshold late this year By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly poses at the bank’s headquarters in San Francisco, California, U.S., July 16, 2019. REUTERS/Ann Saphir/File Photo/File Photo

(Reuters) – The U.S. central bank may be in a position to start reducing its extraordinary support of the U.S. economy by late this year or early next year, according to San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly.

“I am bullish on the recovery,” Daly told reporters on Tuesday after a talk on climate change risks at the Peterson Institute.

“Substantial further progress” towards full employment and the Fed’s 2% inflation goal – the threshold the Fed set last December for reducing its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases – is “within our line of sight – I think it’s possible we could even get there some time late this year, early next year.”

“We are not there yet, but it is appropriate to start preparing for the time we would hit that threshold,” she said. Talking about any change in interest rates, she said, is by contrast not even on the table, and the Fed needs to remain “steady” on policy and not respond to the next few months of “volatile” data on the labor market and inflation.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR