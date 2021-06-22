FDA documents show struggle over approval of new Alzheimer’s drug from Biogen

Article content

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday released a sweeping series of memos revealing a clear struggle within the agency ahead of its controversial decision to approve Biogen’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm.

The memos reveal disagreements within the agency, with some departments in support of traditional approval and others arguing against.

Ultimately, after months of internal deliberations, agency officials approved the drug using its accelerated approval pathway, which requires a study to confirm the results.

The June 7 approval has been met with fierce opposition by some scientists criticizing the FDA’s decision making, culminating in the public resignations of three of the 11 members of its independent advisory panel.

One of those members, Dr. Aaron Kesselheim of Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women’s Hospital, wrote in his resignation letter that it was “worst drug approval decision in recent U.S. history.”

In an interview with Reuters, FDA officials said they considered the FDA advisory panel’s decision as a “reset point” in their thinking, prompting them to consider the accelerated approval pathway after concluding that the drug had not met the high standard for regular approval.