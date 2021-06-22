Facebook expands Shops to WhatsApp, Marketplace in commerce updates By Reuters



By Elizabeth Culliford

(Reuters) -Facebook Inc is expanding its “Shops” feature to messaging app WhatsApp and to Facebook (NASDAQ:) Marketplace, the company said on Tuesday as it announced changes to its commerce tools.

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said it would also introduce personalized ads in this shopping service.

The company said it would in the coming months launch an artificial intelligence tool called ‘Visual Search’ so users shopping on its photo-sharing site Instagram can click on items and find similar products.

The social media giant is also working on augmented reality tools for shoppers to try on items, Zuckerberg said, speaking in a live audio room on Facebook.