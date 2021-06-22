EU top court says YouTube not liable for user copyright breaches By Reuters

© Reuters. A 3D printed Youtube logo is seen in front of a displayed EU flag and copyright words in this illustration picture taken on June 21, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) – Europe’s top court on Tuesday said that Google (NASDAQ:)’s YouTube and other online platforms are not liable for copyright-infringing works uploaded by users onto their platforms under certain conditions.

“As currently stands, operators of online platforms do not, in principle, themselves make a communication to the public of copyright-protected content illegally posted online by users of those platforms,” the EU Court of Justice said.

“However, those operators do make such a communication in breach of copyright where they contribute, beyond merely making those platforms available, to giving access to such content to the public,” judges said.

The cases are C-682/18 YouTube and C-683/18 Cyando.

