EU antitrust regulators raid German clothing maker By Reuters

Matilda Colman
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided a German clothing maker on concerns that the company may have breached the bloc’s cartel rules, the European Commission said in a statement.

The EU competition enforcer did not name the company, which can fine faces up to 10% of its global turnover if found guilty of violations.

“The Commission has concerns that the inspected company may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices,” the EU executive said in a statement.

