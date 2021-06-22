EOS Falls 15% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 15% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $3.2241 by 09:08 (13:08 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 14.99% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $3.0741B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $3.0998 to $3.7597 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 38.84%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.6072B or 1.33% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.0998 to $5.2320 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 85.97% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $30,071.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.79% on the day.

was trading at $1,800.93 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 7.51%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $563.8994B or 47.42% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $210.4669B or 17.70% of the total cryptocurrency market value.