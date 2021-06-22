Emily in Paris season 2: Lily Collins reveals how Netflix show has changed after backlash from French critics

Lily Collins has addressed how Emily in Paris will respond to its cultural backlash in season two.

The comedy series became a huge hit when it was released on Netflix in 2020. However, it was criticised for depicting France’s capital city in a glamourised manner through the eyes of a naive young American woman.

French critics also called the series out for its “insulting” depiction of Parisians as “vile snobs”.

Collins has promised that viewers will “see new sides” of Paris in the forthcoming second season, telling Deadline: “I just think Paris itself is very much a character in it.”

She continued: “It was really different for me as a producer to take into consideration all of Paris, and I’m really proud for encouraging more inclusivity, more diversity, in front of the camera, [and] behind the camera.”

The actor described the new season as “really fun [and] really smart,” adding: “It’s bright, it’s bold, it’s colourful – it’s a little bit obvious, which is [what] Emily is; she’s unapologetically so.”

“The storylines are really, really great this year,” she said. “I’m so proud of it.”

Lily Collins in Netflix hit ‘Emily in Paris’ (STEPHANIE BRANCHU/NETFLIX)

Collins remained coy on when the new season will arrive, but it’s expected to hit Netflix later this year.