The European health regulator’s

committee for human medicines(CHMP) on Tuesday approved two

additional manufacturing sites, in Germany and Switzerland, for

the production of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc

and BioNTech. (https://bit.ly/3j2iGze)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj

Kalluvila)