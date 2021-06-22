Dollar in retreat as Powell says Fed won’t raise rates on ‘fear’ of inflation

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar remained on the

back foot against major peers on Wednesday after a two-day drop

as U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell

reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus

six rivals, was at 91.775 in early Asian trading, off a

two-month high of 92.408 reached at the end of last week.

It has now given up about a third of its sharp gains posted

since last Wednesday, when the Fed surprised markets by

signaling much earlier rate hikes than investors previously

expected.

Overnight, both Powell and New York Fed President John

Williams warned that the economic recovery requires more time

before a tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are

appropriate.

“Latest smoke signals from the Fed … all point to

September as the meeting when the Fed is, on current trends,

most likely to declare that substantial further progress towards

their goals has been achieved, or is being achieved,” Ray

Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia

Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note, forecasting tapering

likely won’t start until early next year.

“Their comments have seen markets row back somewhat from

their largely position-driven convulsions last week.”

The euro was little changed on Wednesday at

$1.19340, after rebounding from as low as $1.18470 at the end of

last week.

The Aussie dollar, often viewed as a proxy for risk

sentiment, was largely flat at $0.7546, up from a recent low of

$0.7478.

The yen, which tends to move inversely to U.S.

Treasury yields, was mostly unchanged at 110.740 per dollar,

close to the 110.825 mark reached last week for the first time

since April 1.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields edged lower in

Asia to 1.4616%, from as high as 1.5940% a week ago.

“We will not raise interest rates pre-emptively because we

fear the possible onset of inflation,” Powell said on Tuesday in

a hearing before a U.S. House of Representatives panel. “We will

wait for evidence of actual inflation or other imbalances.”

Williams said Fed officials will keep a close eye on

economic data to determine when it will be appropriate to start

adjusting monetary policy. “That’s still quite a ways off.”

Producer price inflation data on Friday is the next major

economic focus for the United States.

Elsewhere, bitcoin traded at around $33,700 after

dipping as low as $28,600 on Tuesday for the first time since

early January amid a deepening Chinese crackdown on

cryptocurrencies.

Declines over the past two months have cut gains for the

year to just 16%. It was at a record $64,895.22 as recently as

April 14.

Currency bid prices at 0110 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.1932 $1.1942 -0.08% -2.34% +1.1943 +1.1930

Dollar/Yen 110.7900 110.6600 +0.11% +7.25% +110.7950 +110.6400

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9190 0.9183 +0.09% +3.88% +0.9191 +0.9183

Sterling/Dollar 1.3937 1.3946 -0.05% +2.03% +1.3955 +1.3938

Dollar/Canadian 1.2319 1.2308 +0.09% -3.27% +1.2321 +1.2303

Aussie/Dollar 0.7546 0.7556 -0.12% -1.90% +0.7560 +0.7545

NZ 0.7009 0.7021 -0.11% -2.34% +0.7025 +0.7009

Dollar/Dollar

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Muralikumar

Anantharaman)

