Dollar in retreat as Powell says Fed won’t raise rates on ‘fear’ of inflation

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar remained on the

back foot against major peers on Wednesday after a two-day drop

as U.S. Federal Reserve officials including Chair Jerome Powell

reaffirmed that tighter monetary policy was still some way off.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus

six rivals, was at 91.775 in early Asian trading, off a

two-month high of 92.408 reached at the end of last week.

It has now given up about a third of its sharp gains posted

since last Wednesday, when the Fed surprised markets by

signaling much earlier rate hikes than investors previously

expected.

Overnight, both Powell and New York Fed President John

Williams warned that the economic recovery requires more time

before a tapering of stimulus and higher borrowing costs are

appropriate.

“Latest smoke signals from the Fed … all point to

September as the meeting when the Fed is, on current trends,

most likely to declare that substantial further progress towards

their goals has been achieved, or is being achieved,” Ray

Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia

Bank in Sydney, wrote in a client note, forecasting tapering

likely won’t start until early next year.

“Their comments have seen markets row back somewhat from