Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.04% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.04%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.04%.

The best performers of the session on the were Pandora A/S (CSE:), which rose 3.08% or 25.2 points to trade at 842.8 at the close. Meanwhile, GN Store Nord (CSE:) added 2.76% or 14.8 points to end at 550.8 and Rockwool International B (CSE:) was up 2.38% or 72 points to 3103 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Coloplast A/S (CSE:), which fell 0.94% or 9.4 points to trade at 988.8 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.67% or 0.8 points to end at 111.4 and Orsted A/S (CSE:) was down 0.66% or 5.80 points to 868.00.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 65 and 15 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 0.29% or 0.21 to $72.91 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August fell 0.11% or 0.08 to hit $74.82 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.37% or 6.55 to trade at $1776.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was up 0.12% to 6.2478, while EUR/DKK rose 0.04% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.12% at 91.993.