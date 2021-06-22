Denied electricity, world’s 5th-largest mining pool leaves China for Kazakhstan By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Denied electricity, world’s 5th-largest mining pool leaves China for Kazakhstan

BTC.com — a major crypto mining pool that is operated by BIT Mining and owned by the NYSE-listed Chinese lottery service provider 500.com — has announced the successful relocation of its first batch of mining machines to Kazakhstan.

BTC.com was founded by Jihan Wu and was operated by Bitmain and Bitdeer until its acquisition by 500.com this February. As of the time of writing, the pool is the world’s fifth-largest, validating 10.4% of blocks on the (BTC) blockchain.