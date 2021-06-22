DeFi hub Karura emerges as first Kusama parachain slot auction winner By Cointelegraph

Home Business DeFi hub Karura emerges as first Kusama parachain slot auction winner By...

DeFi hub Karura emerges as first Kusama parachain slot auction winner

Karura network has emerged as the winner of the maiden Kusama parachain slot auction.

According to an announcement issued on Tuesday, Karura pulled support from over 15,000 entities who staked Kusama (KSM) tokens in favor of adding the decentralized finance hub as the first Kusama parachain.