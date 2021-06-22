CrowdStrike Rises to Record on Stifel Upgrade By Investing.com



By Christiana Sciaudone

Investing.com — Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) jumped more than 6% after Stifel upgraded shares and bumped the price target higher.

Analyst Brad Reback upgraded shares to buy from hold with a price target of $300 from $240, StreetInsider reported. The company is just scratching the surface of its customer acquisition opportunity, Reback said.

In the fiscal first quarter, the subscription customer count surpassed 10,000, up 82% from a year earlier, and the company can scale that to 50,000 to 100,000 over time, the analyst said.

Shares are trading at an all-time high. CrowdStrike has reported sales and profit that have consistently surpassed analyst estimates since going public two years ago.

The stock has 15 buy ratings, one hold and no sells, according to data compiled by Investing.com.