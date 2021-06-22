Copper rises on weaker dollar ahead of Fed chair’s testimony

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for a breather ahead of highly-anticipated testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies.

The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on Monday as markets looked to Powell’s testimony for further guidance.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $9,192 a tonne, as of 0713 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 0.9% at 67,350 yuan ($10,408.62) a tonne.

“If the (ShFE) price remains below 70,000 this week, downstream purchases may still be relatively active, which may form a certain supporting effect on copper prices,” said Huatai Futures in a note.

“But on the other hand, the pressure on the supply side is relatively high, mainly due to the pressure of state reserves selling and the continuous rebound of treatment charges prices,” the company said, adding that copper was expected to be volatile in the coming sessions.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said.