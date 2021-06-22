Copper rises as dollar weakens ahead of Fed chief testimony

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices rose on Tuesday, as the dollar paused for breath ahead of a highly-anticipated testimony from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell due later in the day, making the greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

The dollar has gained sharply since the Fed last week flagged sooner-than-expected interest rate hikes, but dipped on Monday as markets looked to testimony from Powell for guidance on the U.S. central bank.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,238 a tonne, as of 0336 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 1.2% to 67,600 yuan ($10,461.00) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global world refined copper market showed a 19,000 tonnes deficit in March, compared with a 108,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

* Global primary aluminum output rose to 5.744 million tonnes last month from revised 5.543 million tonnes in April, data from the International Aluminium Institute showed on Monday.

* The global nickel market deficit narrowed to 15,600 tonnes in April from a shortfall of 17,100 tonnes in March, data from the International Nickel Study Group (showed on Monday.