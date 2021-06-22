Copper edges higher ahead of Fed chair’s testimony

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices edged up from 10-week lows on Tuesday as investors wait to see if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell will give guidance on the pace of U.S. monetary tightening in testimony to Congress beginning at 1800 GMT.

Signals from the Fed that it would start raising interest rates sooner than expected sent prices of riskier assets like equities and metals tumbling last week.

They also boosted the dollar, making metals costlier for buyers outside the United States.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) reached a record high of $10,747.50 a tonne in May but fell 8.6% last week and touched a low of $9,011 a tonne on Monday.

In official trading on Tuesday, it was up 0.4% at $9,217 a tonne.

“We’re seeing a healthy correction,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen. The uptrend at around $8,700 provided technical support and “underlying fundamentals still point to higher prices,” he said.

MARKETS/YUAN: World shares edged higher and the dollar was slightly stronger, while in China, the biggest metals consumer, the yuan fell to its weakest against the dollar since early May.

JPMORGAN: “Copper prices have peaked in 2Q and will ease into the second half of the year as the recent demand recovery moderates and supply improves. We maintain our year-end target price of $7,550,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.