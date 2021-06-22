Colonial Pipeline Sued for Gas Crisis From Ransomware Attack

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Colonial Pipeline Co. was sued by a gas station seeking to represent thousands more over the ransomware attack in May that paralyzed the U.S. East Coast’s flow of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

EZ Mart 1 LLC, a two-pump station in Wilmington, North Carolina, buys its fuel from a distributor supplied by Colonial, according to a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Georgia. Colonial’s headquarters, in Alpharetta, is the site of the “control center” where the electronic ransom note was discovered, EZ Mart says in the lawsuit, in which it seeks to represent more than 11,000 gas stations and asks for unspecified monetary damages.

The hack occurred “despite advance knowledge and warnings,” and in the lead-up to the attack Colonial “repeatedly ignored and rejected efforts by the applicable regulatory agency to meet with it so as to check on its cybersecurity,” EZ Mart alleges.

Colonial didn’t respond to an email seeking comment on the suit.

Hackers gained entry to Colonial’s networks on April 29 through a virtual private network account, or VPN, through which employees could remotely access the company’s computer network, a cybersecurity official who responded to the attack has said. The VPN account, which has since been deactivated, didn’t use multifactor authentication, a basic cybersecurity tool, so the hackers could breach the network using just a compromised username and password. It isn’t clear how they came up with the right credentials.