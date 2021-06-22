China’s crackdown means Bitcoin is working, says crypto miner By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
China’s crackdown on (BTC) mining and cryptocurrency trading recently became a primary driver for the red candlesticks on crypto market charts. But one Bitcoin mining engineer believes China’s ban on crypto is “fantastic news.”

Brandon Arvanaghi, a former security engineer at crypto exchange Gemini, compared China’s harsh stance against Bitcoin with the country’s ban on Facebook (NASDAQ:) and Google (NASDAQ:).