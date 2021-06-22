Charles Hoskinson Wants Cardano and Dogecoin Partnership By CoinQuora



Charles Hoskinson Wants Cardano and Dogecoin Partnership



CEO Charles Hoskinson wants ADA and DOGE partnership.

Hoskinson mentioned this after CEO Elon Musk called for developers’ ideas to upgrade Dogecoin to become good for payment.

The mastermind and CEO of Cardano Charles Hoskinson has a hiding plan for Cardano and Dogecoin. As a result, Hoskinson has disclosed that it would appear very exciting if ADA and DOGE agree to work together.

Specifically, Hoskinson planned his ADA-DOGE partnership after Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO Elon Musk called developers to come together with ideas and work on Dogecoin. In particular, Elon’s intention for calling the crypto developers was to help make DOGE a good digital asset for payment.

Not only Hoskinson alone, but Elon’s Dogecoin upgrade movement also attracted (ETH) CEO Vitalik Buterin’s attention alongside. However, Buterin’s and Hoskinson further said that with Elon’s support, they strongly believe that a lot more developers will come and help DOGE.

