Buy the Dip in These 2 Tech Mega-Cap Stocks By StockNews

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Buy the Dip in These 2 Tech Mega-Cap Stocks

Tech stocks are making a stellar comeback following their plunge earlier this year. Because the demand for advanced software is rising amid the fourth industrial revolution, we think mega-cap stocks Oracle (ORCL) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:) are poised to deliver handsome returns in the coming months. So, let’s take a closer look at these names.The technology industry has been attracting renewed investor interest thanks to continuing digitization of virtually every industry, and the large-scale adoption of hybrid work structures. Following an extended tech sell-off earlier this year, rejuvenated investor optimism last week drove the tech-heavy to its all-time high.

Moreover, tech stocks have outperformed the broader markets over the past month, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite’s 4.2% gains compared to S&P 500’s 1.7% returns.

Given this backdrop, we think that the recent slump in mega-cap stocks Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) should reverse soon. And because the demand for quality software services is rising, these companies are poised to generate solid growth.

Continue reading on StockNews

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR