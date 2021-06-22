BTC To Dip to 15k and Bounce to 80k Says Sublime Traders By CoinQuora



BTC To Dip to 15k and Bounce to 80k Says Sublime Traders



Sublime Traders founder predicts BTC will reach $80,000 this year.

The prediction is based on technical and fundamental indicators.

However, he also warns the top crypto could dip to $15,000 first.

Andrei Stanciulescu, Sublime Traders founder predicts that is likely to reach $80,000 before the year ends. However, he also warned that the top crypto could fall as low as $15,000 before rebounding.

Of note, Sublime Traders is a crypto signals provider. Also, the prediction is based on resistance levels bitcoin is forming on its downward spiral. Stanciulescu claims these levels will later act as key catalysts that will push the top crypto to $80,000.

“I think by the end of the year, if we complete this formation fast, I would like to complete it fast rather than have a sideways motion for four months. If we completed pretty fast, we have a chance to have around $80K or even more in the price of Bitcoin.”

Stanciulescu also attributed bitcoin’s current volatility to the negative news around the cry…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora