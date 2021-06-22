Britain’s Monzo and NatWest rapped over competition rule breaches By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
2/2

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Monzo logo is seen in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

2/2

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s competition watchdog has warned banks Monzo, NatWest, Virgin Money (LON:) and Bank of Ireland over breaching rules requiring them to send banking transaction histories to former account holders.

In total, nearly 150,000 customers were not provided with the necessary information quickly enough, the Competition and Markets Authority said on Tuesday.

Monzo was responsible for the bulk of the breach, accounting for over 143,000 former customers.

Under Britain’s competition rules, lenders must send customers a transaction history within 40 days of a customer or small business closing their accounts, with at least 95% sent within 10 working days.

The CMA said the four banks were now sending out the required information and it would take further action if the failures were repeated.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR