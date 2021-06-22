Brazil’s real hits one-year high on hawkish central bank minutes

Article content

Brazil’s real hit a one-year high as

minutes of the central bank’s recent meeting suggested a more

hawkish stance than previously thought, while Chile’s and

Mexico’s pesos rose as commodity prices stabilized from recent

losses.

The real surged nearly 1% to a one-year high

of 4.970, as central bank minutes showed a 100-basis point hike

could be coming at the next meeting to keep inflation in check.

This would be the monetary authority’s fourth straight hike,

and would put rates at 5.25%, their highest since October 2019,

well before the COVID-19 pandemic spurred a cutting cycle.

Liam Spillane, head of EM debt at Aviva Investors, said in

an interview he sees an upside in Brazil’s real and said its

recent outperformance can continue at this level as central bank

policy should support the currency in coming months.

The dollar retreated after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome

Powell flagged weakness in the job market, which is likely to

keep the Fed from hiking rates anytime soon. He also expressed

his confidence in inflation remaining transitory.

Powell’s comments somewhat soothed emerging markets, which

had come under pressure from the Fed’s hawkish tilt last week.

Chile’s peso rose 0.5% as copper prices rose from a