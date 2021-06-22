Boeing lobbyist Keating, who helped steer it through MAX crisis, exits abruptly

Article content

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON — Boeing Co announced on Monday that veteran lobbyist and political strategist Tim Keating, who helped navigate the U.S. planemaker through its worst-ever crisis following fatal 737 MAX crashes, has left the company but gave no reason.

An internal memo from Chief Executive Dave Calhoun to government operations employees, and a separate statement to media, confirmed Keating’s departure and the search for a permanent replacement, but offered no explanation or further details on what appeared to be an abrupt exit.

Marc Allen, Boeing’s chief strategy officer, would also take over Keating’s role until a permanent replacement is found, Calhoun said.

The U.S. planemaker came under intense scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators following fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliners in 2018 and 2019. The crashes plunged the company into its worst-ever crisis, one long-since compounded by the coronavirus pandemic.

Loren Thompson, a defense consultant with close ties to Boeing, said Keating had played a critical role in Boeing’s effort to manage a series of crises, including the 737 MAX saga, the loss of a major defense contract, and the sharp erosion of revenue caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.