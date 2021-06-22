Blockchain Capital secures $300M funding from PayPal, Visa By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Blockchain Capital secures $300M funding from PayPal, Visa

PayPal and Visa (NYSE:) are among several major investors to have participated in a $300 million funding for Blockchain Capital.

In a release issued on Tuesday, Blockchain Capital announced that the close of its Blockchain Capital V LP.