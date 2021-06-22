Bitfarms’ shares slump on Nasdaq debut amid crypto market pull-back By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

The highly anticipated Nasdaq debut of renewable energy-focused BTC mining firm, Bitfarms (BITF), saw the company’s stock fall by as much as 8.6% amid weakness in the broader crypto markets.

BITF opened at $4.04 and quickly climbed a couple of percent to tag a high of $4.11 before dropping as low as $3.90 as cryptocurrency prices tumbled. Bitfarm’s shares last traded hands for $3.96.

BITF/USD: Nasdaq